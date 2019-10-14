Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude jolts parts of Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A magnitude of 5.8 earthquake has jolted Islamabad, Rawalpindi and several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wee hours of Monday.

According to reports, the tremor was felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat, Swat, Chitral, Manshera, Dir Bala, North Waziristan, Kurrum Agency, Mohmand Agency, Batgram, Malakand and adjoin areas.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any area of the country due to earthquake.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the quake which struck on Monday was located in Hindukush region of Afghanistan at the depth of 157 kilometers.