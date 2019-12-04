Earthquake tremors felt in Swat

F.P. Report

SWAT: An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude jolted Mingora and its neighboring areas on Wednesday.

According to reports, People rushed out of their homes in fear. No human or property loss was reported in the quake-hit areas, according to the initial reports.

The intensity of the earthquake was recorded 4.5 on Richter Scale, while its depth was 40 kilometres inside the land and its epicentre was border area of Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

Back in the month of November, the earthquake tremors were reported in Swat, Upper-Dir, Kohat, Abbottabad, Mansehra and other parts of the country.

Earlier, a strong earthquake of 5.8-magnitude had brought disasters to different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The quake hit some urban and rural parts including Muzaffarabad, Kotli and many other scattered places.