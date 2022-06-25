Earthquake victims neglected for lack of female physicians

KHOST (TOLOnews): Khost residents said that due to the lack of female physicians in the province many of the injured women have not yet been treated.

They say that in the current situation, they are facing a shortage of medical facilities in the hospitals.

“There are no female physicians. There are a number of injured women and there is no physician for them,” said a resident of Khost.

“We have suffered a lot of casualties. Women and children have been injured. We do not have a female physician,” said another resident of Khost.

Meanwhile, a number of international organizations, including Save the Children and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, have expressed concerns over the poor health conditions of those injured in the deadly earthquake of Khost and Paktika.

“Save the Children has grave concerns for more than 118,000 children who may have been impacted by the earthquake in Afghanistan’s south-east. We have reports of people sheltering out in the open under plastic sheets and many children are now most likely without clean drinking water, food and a safe place to sleep,” Save the Children said in a report.

“Cholera outbreaks in the aftermath of earthquakes are of particular and serious concern. Already, 500,000 cases of acute watery diarrhea have been confirmed across the country. Preparations to avoid an outbreak are underway,” UNOCHA in Afghanistan said in a statement.

This comes as some of the world’s humanitarian agencies including the World Health Organization (WHO), the Norwegian Refugee Council and many other aid agencies have said that they will provide assistance to the victims’ families of the deadly earthquake in the southeast of Afghanistan.

