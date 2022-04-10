East-Central artery being built at Rs450m

KARACHI (PPI): Administrator Karachi, Sindh government’s Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said that change could be brought by working for betterment of the people not from just claims. “The main artery connecting Central District with East District is being constructed at a cost of Rs. 450 million and the 5.5 kilometer long road will be completed before June 30. Before carpeting, underground works including water lines, sewerage and drainage systems will be completed, the Administrator expressed these views while addressing the ground breaking ceremony of road restoration and reconstruction works from Cafe Pyala Gulberg Chowrangi to Rashid Minhas Road UBL Sports Complex.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioner and Administrator Central District Taha Saleem, Director General KDA Syed Muhammad Ali, PPP Central District President Masroor Ahsan, General Secretary Dil Mohammad, Information Secretary Shehzad Majeed, senior officers of KMC and KDA and a large number of citizens were present.

The Administrator Karachi said congratulated the people of Karachi and all those who love Pakistan and returned to old Pakistan.

He said that three and a half years have passed in chaos, unemployment and inflation but now everyone has to work together for the development of Pakistan and their city.

“For the first time in history, the National Assembly has sent Prime Minister home using its constitutional powers. We expect a fair distribution of electricity, gas and resources from the federal government. I hope the federal government will now take an interest in the affairs of Sindh province and the problems will be solved,” he added.

He said that Shahra-e-Noor Jahan in Central District will be rebuilt at a cost of Rs. 1.1 billion and on April 21, he will be laying the foundation stone. He said that water, sewerage and drainage works will be completed before the construction of the road.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Iqbal Park will be constructed in Block-14 Federal B Area for which PC-1 has been prepared and funds are already allocated and available.

In response to a question from the media, he said that the people of Karachi will decide whether the last four years before were good or these eight months during his administrator ship are better.

He said that in DMC Central of the 100 parks planned by the administration for renovation, 25 parks have been opened to the public.

“No additional resources were used and all this was possible only because of hard work, dedication and attention. The journey of improvement is going on and will continue,” said the Administrator.

He said that PTI members do not believe in the constitution of Pakistan but believe in the constitution of Imran. That is why, they were not ready for the Constitution of Pakistan to be given priority and the decisions of the Supreme Court be implemented.

The Administrator Karachi said that Mohsin Bhopali underpass in Nazimabad was in a state of disrepair. There was a water leakage, the drainage system was out of order and the system had not been working for the last 16 years. “People criticize us, but we want to get things done with quality and order,” he said.

