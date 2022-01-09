East Med project and Greek dream

According to western media, the United States had sent the countries participating in the East Med gas pipeline project an unofficial non paper with a notification of the abandonment of the project. According to details, the US government had withdrawn its support to proposed Eastern Mediterranean gas pipeline project under which a gas pipeline was designed to supply natural gas from the Israeli Leviathan field, Cyprus’ Aphrodite and Egypt’s Idku and Damietta gas fields to mainland Europe. According to plan, a 1900 kilometer long East Med gas pipeline will connect Egypt, Cyprus and Israel with southern Europe through Greece. The pipeline will deliver 10 billion cubic meters of gas annually, extendable to 20 billion cubic meters per year. According to reports, the United States justified its position in the latest communication, in addition to economic and commercial arguments along with regional rivalries and tension attached to the idea of Eastern Mediterranean gas pipeline project.

The Eastern Mediterranean gas pipeline project was a proposed project of natural gas transportation from Israeli, Cypriot and Egyptian gas fields to Greece, Italy and mainland Europe. The final agreement for construction of the gas pipeline project was signed by the energy ministers of Israel, Cyprus and Greece in January 2020, while the construction work was to commence during early 2022. The project was expected to deliver natural gas from Israel, Egypt and Cyprus to the European gas network via Greece and Italy in 2025. According to reports, Turkey and Libya both opposed the East Med gas pipeline project because the proposed route of the gas pipeline passes through Turkish coastal line and Turkish-Libya exclusive economic zones (EEZs) in the Mediterranean Sea. Furthermore, Turkey has a territorial dispute with Cyprus and it claims right over Cyprus gas reserves from where natural gas will be supplied to Europe. Despite regional tension between Turkey, Cyprus, Israel, Egypt, Libya and Syria, and controversy over proposed route of the pipeline, there are several other issues including construction cost, market demand, climate change and low environmental standard which remained under deliberation by the European experts regarding feasibility of the project with respect to European requirements.

Previously, Trump administration had supported the East Med gas pipeline because of its pro-Israel policy, desire for diversification of European energy resources and to end Europe dependency on Russian energy sector. Meanwhile, Russia and Turkey struck an agreement for the Turkish Stream pipeline that runs through Black Sea and delivers Russian natural gas to Europe in a bid to neutralize the US and Israeli plan. Although, Italy was a major buyer of Israeli natural gas but due to political reasons, Italy did not participated in the agreement and contracted the deal through Greece, while Greek government consider the East Med gas pipeline project a successful offensive against its traditional rival Turkey, who had been fighting with Greece and Cyprus over natural gas reservoirs in Cypriot territorial waters. Currently, Biden has pulled America’s support to the East Med gas pipeline project mainly due to political reasons. According to experts, the East Med gas pipeline project has lost its utility due to lack of European interest and exclusion of American support for commencement of the project. Hence, the Greek opposition is lamenting the Mitsotakis’ government for its failure to protect Greek energy and security interests and the success of the Turkish plan.