Eastern Mediterranean: Council prolongs the sanctions regime over unauthorised drilling activities for a further year

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: Following the review of the framework for restrictive measures in response to Türkiye’s unauthorised drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Council today adopted a decision extending the regime for one year, until 12 November 2023.

The European Union will therefore maintain its ability to impose targeted restrictive measures on persons or entities responsible for or involved in unauthorised drilling activities of hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The sanctions consist of a travel ban to the EU and an asset freeze for persons, and an asset freeze for entities. In addition, EU persons and entities are forbidden from making funds available to those listed.

Currently two individuals are subject to sanctions.

The decision will enter into force on the day following its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.