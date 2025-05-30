Eat, sip, savor: Istanbul’s culinary scene has never looked better

Ilker Topdemir

Istanbul’s culinary scene is a dynamic tapestry created by centuries of varied cultural influences and rich regional traditions. The city’s unique position as a bridge between Europe and Asia has resulted in a culinary culture that seamlessly combines historic recipes with modern innovation. Istanbul provides an astonishing diversity of flavors and experiences, from busy street markets and timeless family-run restaurants to exquisite dining rooms and cutting-edge kitchens. The end result is a gastronomic environment in which traditional Turkish and Anatolian ingredients meet global inspirations, creating an endlessly appealing destination for foodies.

This dynamic fusion is reflected not only in the meals themselves, but also in the many settings in which they are consumed – whether it’s a bustling weekend brunch with live music, a cozy grillhouse filled with the aroma of charcoal, or a fashionable bakery with delicate sweets. Each culinary experience in Istanbul conveys a story of tradition and innovation, enticing guests to discover the city’s rich history via bright flavors and expertly prepared presentations.

Among the many great venues that embody Istanbul’s culinary character, a few stand out for their distinct approaches to heritage, inventiveness and atmosphere.

HODAN restaurant

Named among the best weekend brunch spots in Istanbul and featured in global travel media, Hodan has become a standout in the city’s vibrant dining scene. Run by chef and owner Çiğdem Seferoğlu and her sister Didem Seferoğlu, this elegant venue remains a favorite for both lunch and dinner. Chef Çiğdem masterfully reinterprets Turkish and Anatolian cuisine with refined touches that create an unforgettable culinary experience.

A plate of içli köfte (kibbeh) at Hodan restaurant. (Courtesy of Hodan Restaurant)

Sundays at Hodan are especially popular for the live music accompanied buffet brunch, crowned with legendary desserts. The housemade tiramisu is a particular highlight, widely loved and often the most requested item on the menu.

True to the phrase “everything touched by a woman’s hand is beautiful,” every detail from floral table settings and elegant tablecloths to curated art pieces adds charm to the space.

For the first time, this summer, Hodan will be adding a second location, within the Avantgarde Hotel at Bodrum, offering its signature flavors by the sea.

Kandilli pastanesi (patisserie)

Tucked just a five-minute walk from the Kandilli pier, Kandilli Pastanesi might be the city’s most elegant patisserie. Open every day except Sunday, every element here has been carefully crafted. From its breakfast offerings to desserts and bite-sized delicacies, this spot showcases thoughtful sophistication.

A selection of cakes at Kandilli Pastanesi. (Courtesy of Kandilli Pastanesi)

With white gloved service, silverware, and designer plates, it offers a refined experience far from your average café. For those nostalgic for old Istanbul, this patisserie is a dream. Their gift boxes and takeaway packaging are stunningly chic, ideal when looking to take something for house visits. On pleasant days, outdoor tables beneath the trees provide a serene, hidden gem of a setting.

Vakko Le Specialita restaurant

Located inside Vakko Hotel & Residence Sumahan on the Bosphorus, Le Specialita is a new Italian restaurant where fine cuisine meets a stunning waterfront view. Whether you’re here for handmade pasta, wood-fired pizza, or a wide array of starters, the quality is exceptional.

A plate of pasta at Vakko Le Specialita restaurant, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 26, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

The ambiance is sophisticated yet relaxed, making it perfect for both special occasions and business lunches. Boat transfers are available between the Anatolian side and Kuruçeşme. Just mention your departure point when booking.

Emre Mermer ocakbaşı

Nestled away in Armutlu, Emre Mermer Ocakbaşı offers a cozy, authentic Turkish grillhouse experience. It was my first ocakbaşı visit, and I was genuinely excited. The setting is simple yet inviting, with nostalgic tunes in the background, communal tables, and, of course, seating around the charcoal grill.

Traditional mezes served at Emre Mermer Ocakbaşı, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 27, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Beyond the classic mezes and fire-roasted vegetables, the quality of the meats here is truly exceptional. From lamb and beef skewers to expertly grilled liver and sweetbreads, every dish stood out in taste, quality and presentation, surpassing many upscale steak restaurants.

I was also curious whether the grill would leave my clothes smelling smoky, urprisingly, the ventilation system works wonders, leaving no trace of odor. A perfect spot for good conversations and great food.

Paraliaki restaurant

After debuting last summer in Bodrum’s Cennet Koyu within The Stay, Paraliaki has now opened in Bebek, offering coastal Mediterranean cuisine with a view of the Bosphorus. Meaning “where the sea meets the land,” Paraliaki lives up to its name with a beachfront location just minutes from Bebek Hotel.

A colorful spread of dessert fruits at Paraliaki Istanbul. (Courtesy of Paraliaki Istanbul)

I highly recommend exploring their Mediterranean and Greek-inspired seafood dishes alongside the panoramic sea view. Signature items like blue shrimp, baby calamari and seafood tagliatelle take traditional flavors to a sophisticated new level. Currently, one of the most talked about venues in the city. An advance reservation is a must for anyone wishing to visit.

Machi Suadiye

Located in Suadiye, Machi offers an innovative blend of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine. Named after the Japanese word for “neighborhood,” Machi delivers a sleek and contemporary dining experience.

The concept centers on fresh seafood, rice, and soy, hallmarks of Japanese cuisine, combined with Peruvian staples like corn, potatoes and chili peppers. The result is a vibrant, flavor-packed menu.

Ceviches are a highlight here, especially the salmon ceviche, which perfectly balances citrusy freshness with the richness of the sea. The sushi selection is extensive, and hot dishes like the yuzu chili scallop kushiyaki and beef tenderloin robata are popular with regulars.

For those who enjoy raw or lightly cooked dishes, the Trio Tiradito featuring three types of fish is a must. Vegan and vegetarian options are available too, including seafood-free ceviche.

Their cocktail menu, crafted with both Japanese and Peruvian influences, complements the cuisine perfectly. The dimly lit, moody interior with textures, plants and forms inspired by Japanese design creates an atmosphere that feels straight out of the Far East.

Courtesy: Dailysabah