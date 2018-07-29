Ebad steps in to salvage MQM alliance with PTI

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM-P) is mulling over forming an electoral alliance with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which is set to form the next federal government.

The MQM has reportedly placed several terms and conditions for forming an alliance which includes vote recount on eight constituencies, development package for Karachi whose authority should be given to the local government.

However, former Governor Sindh Ishrat-ul-Ebad has stepped in the new political setup and has urged the MQM to forge an alliance with the PTI. Ebad has reportedly called MQM convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and advised him to join hands with the PTI.

Ebad also urged to end the politics of confrontation and move forward to provide relief to the people. He called on the MQM to use the legal course over any reservations in the general elections and demand for a vote recount. He said that all parties should work together to bring change in the country.

The MQM has rejected the election results after a poor show in Karachi where the PTI has emerged as the largest party. MQM leader Faisal Sabzwari on Saturday heavily criticised Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for failing to conduct transparent polls and demanded recount in all constituencies.

Sabzwari also ruled out forming an alliance with the PTI in the Center but accepted that PTI’s senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen had contacted the party for negotiations. He also announced that his party is moving court against rigging and will continue protest until a scrutiny is ordered.

It is pertinent to note here that PTI grabbed 12 out of 21 National Assembly seats from Karachi, while the MQM received just four seats in the July 25 general elections.

