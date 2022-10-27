Ebola virus and global community

According to the western media, Uganda has reported 14 confirmed cases of Ebola in the past 48 hours in the greater Kampala region, while the people fear the repetition of the devastations and draconian restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic in the recent past. So far, the authorities had confirmed 90 Ebola cases and 28 deaths across the country, however, the WHO has expressed concerns regarding an increase in causalities because of the non-availability of essential diagnostic and treatment facilities in the Country.

Ebola is an infectious disease, which spread through bodily fluids, with common symptoms being fever, vomiting, bleeding, and diarrhea, while its treatment is a replica of the battle against COVID-19 which includes prolonged quarantine and containment that usually hurt the masses. Recently, a fresh wave of Ebola infection had been reported in Western and Southwestern regions of Uganda and there are varying statistics regarding the number of infections. The World Health Organization (WHO) repeatedly sensitizes the countries and the public to be careful regarding the epidemic as it can lead to another catastrophe in the world.

Presently, the Ugenda government has imposed a lockdown, travel ban, and closure of public places including Schools, Public parks, and other leisure places in the most affected region including the Capital Kampala. The authorities had advised the public to restrict their movements, however, people have mixed reactions to the government’s announcements, while wine parties and music concerts are uninterruptedly being held amid an upsurge in the epidemic.

The world is still embattled with the deadliest repercussions of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the global economy had not yet shed off the worst effects of infection-related closures of social and business activities across the world. Previously, the world tackled the pandemic collectively because the virus assaulted the privileged class in the developed nations, whereas Ebola is targeting the poor Africaans who are already facing conflicts, droughts, famine, and other devastations. Although, the WHO is actively working to control the epidemic but a global collaboration is needed to tackle the risk of the global outbreak of the Ebola virus until it gets late.