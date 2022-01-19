EC figures out how to fine Poland

BRUSSELS (RIA Novosti): The European Commission will begin withholding the amount of fines imposed on Poland for non-compliance with the decision of the European Court of Justice , from payments due to Warsaw , said on Wednesday the official representative of the EC Balazs Uivari.

“The notification about the need to make a payment was sent on November 10, the allotted time expired yesterday. According to the regulations, the next stage is the so-called compensation procedure,” Uyvari said. He explained that the European Commission will determine the payments intended for Poland, from which unpaid fines will be deducted, and notify Warsaw about this. Poland will have ten days to respond to the European Commission.

In May 2021, it was reported that the EU court, at the request of the Czech Republic, ordered Poland to immediately stop all work at the Turov mine, located near the Czech border.

The Czech side is protesting against the planned expansion of the mine, as it could lower the groundwater level, create problems with the supply of water to nearby areas and damage the environment.

On September 20, the EU Court of Justice ordered Poland, which had not fulfilled its decision, to pay 500,000 euros a day as a daily fine until the cessation of production at the mine.

However, Poland did not pay these funds.