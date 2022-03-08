EC: Reducing gas consumption from Russia will be ‘damn hard’

BRUSSELS (RIA Novosti): It will be “damn hard” for the EU to replace two-thirds of Russian gas this year, but it’s possible, European Commission Executive Vice President Frans Timmermans said.

He noted that by the end of the year, thanks to certain measures, the EU “can replace two-thirds of what it imports” from Russia, which will put an end to the “excessive dependence” of the union on Russian gas.

“Hard, damn hard, but possible,” Timmermans said at a press conference.

The European Commission (EC) proposes to develop a special plan for the European Union , which could reduce the demand for Russian gas by two thirds already this year, the EC said in a statement.

“The European Commission, in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, today proposed an outline of a plan to make Europe independent of Russian fossil fuels well before 2030, starting with gas… Eliminating our dependence on fossil fuels from Russia can be done well before 2030. For this The European Commission proposes to develop a REPowerEU plan.

REPowerEU will aim to diversify the supply of “blue fuel”, accelerate the introduction of renewable gases and replace gas in the production of heat and electricity, the report says.

“This could cut EU demand for Russian gas by two-thirds by the end of the year,” the European Commission writes.

The plan will need to include several elements. Among them are the diversification of gas supplies by increasing the import of LNG and pipeline “blue fuel” from non-Russian suppliers, increasing the production and import of biomethane and renewable hydrogen, increasing energy efficiency, and increasing the use of renewable energy sources.

Full implementation of earlier proposals by the European Commission, which aim to reduce EU emissions by at least 55% by 2030, will reduce annual fossil gas consumption by 30%, equivalent to 100 billion cubic meters, the European Commission writes.

“Thanks to the measures of the REPowerEU plan, we could gradually reduce the use of fossil gas by at least 155 billion cubic meters, which is equivalent to the volume of imports from Russia in 2021. Almost two-thirds of this reduction can be achieved within a year, which will end the EU’s overdependence on one supplier,” the release says.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

