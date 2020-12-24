ECC approves $500 million Eurobounds for Diamer Basha, Mohmand dams

F.P Report

ISLAMABAD: Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Federal Cabinet has approved the Ministry of Water Resources’ proposal in principle for the issuance of WAPDA’s debut $500 million Eurobonds to arrange finances for Diamer Basha and Mohmand dams.

The press release of Finance Ministry stated that the ECC met with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in the chair. The meetings chairs directed for working out modalities for the issuance of the bonds in consultation with the Finance Division and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

It should be noted that the attendees of meeting includes, Minister for Privatization Mohammad Mian Soomro, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Adviser to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda and SBP Governor Reza Baqir.

During the meeting the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives gave a detailed presentation on the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) to the ECC.

Moreover, the press release gave more details stating that the forum discussed the plan thoroughly and endorsed, in principle, with the direction to secure approval from all relevant quarters before submission to the cabinet. Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh directed to follow all codal formalities with reference to various components of the KTP.

Whereas, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs presented amendments in the Master Plan, initially formulated in 2001, regarding establishment of five terminals on BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) basis. The terminals would fulfil increased demand for container handling capacity, the press release mentioned.

In addition to this, in today’s meeting ECC approved amendments in the Master Plan for establishing five terminals, including two liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, two multipurpose cargo terminals and one integrated container terminal on BOT basis.

According to the press release of Finance Ministry, a detailed synopsis was placed before the ECC by the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) regarding shelving the LNG Air Mix projects by Sui gas companies.

After consideration, the ECC decided that the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) may abandon the three projects namely Drosh, Ayun and Chitral Town, and dispose off the land and equipment with minimal loss possible through an open transparent process, mentioned the press release.

While mentioning the Ministry of Energy, the press release added that it also presented a summary concerning repayment of the Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) loan and future funding requirements for expenditure in relation to gas import and infrastructure projects of Inter State Gas Systems (Pvt) Limited (ISGSL).

The GHPL had funded all the expenses of ISGSL throughout medium term loan as per ECC’s previous decision dated December 15, 2016. Various proposals were presented before the forum and the cabinet committee approved the proposals in principle subject to clearance by the High Power Board, the statement runs.

During the meeting the ECC also approved the summary by the Ministry of Industries and Production regarding duty and tax free import of cryogenic oxygen tanks for better handling of the COVID-19 situation.

The dignitaries also directed that the duty free import of cryogenic tanks would ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen gas at competitive rates.

It was also approved by the ECC that the change in the shareholding structure of the Pakistan Credit Guarantee Company (PCGC).

The press release also underscored that according to the new structure, the shareholding of the Government of Pakistan in the company has been reduced to 49% from the earlier 70%.

Any bonus announced by the PCGC against shares held by the State Bank of Pakistan or any proceeds from the sale of shares in PCGC, held by the SBP, shall be remitted in the government treasury, the press release added.

It was also divulged by the officials that the committee also approved various technical supplementary grants (TSGs), which included an amount of Rs 757.100 million for the achievement of different projects under the Sustainable Goals Achievement Programme (SAP) and Rs 500 million for the reimbursement of fee for less developed areas as requested by the Higher Education Commission.

The press release of Finance Ministry also underscored that the ECC committee approved TSG of Rs 500 million for the Ministry of Housing and Works to endow with interest free loans to borrowers under the Prime Minister’s Low Cost Housing Scheme, Rs 4,189 million for the execution of development schemes for Sindh and Balochistan provinces under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) being executed by the Ministry of Housing and Works/Pak PWD and Rs 327 million for Auditor General of Pakistan to sustain the World Bank’s public financial management and accountability service delivery project during FY 2020-21.