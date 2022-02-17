ECC approves extending Defence Credit Line Facility of $50m to Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet has given principal approval for extending the Defence Credit Line Facility of 50 Million dollars to Sri Lanka to enhance bilateral defence and security cooperation.

The meeting of ECC was held in Islamabad Thursday with Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin in the chair.

ECC discussed in detail a summary presented by Ministry of Industries and Production regarding uninterrupted supply of oxygen gas in the country for medical purposes and approved duty and tax exemption to products/goods i.e oxygen gas, oxygen gas cylinder and cryogenic oxygen tanks for health sector up to June 2022 to cope with the fifth wave of Covid in the country.

ECC also considered and approved a summary submitted by Finance Division on expansion of Kamyab Pakistan Programme throughout Pakistan. The ECC after deliberation on a summary presented by Ministry of Industries and Production on fixation of imported Urea price and approved the cost estimates for import of Urea amounting to Rs. 12.345 billion on cost sharing basis among the Federal and Provincial Governments on 50:50 basis.

The ECC also considered and gave principal approval on a summary presented by Ministry of Defence Production for extending the Defence Credit Line Facility of USD 50 Million to Sri Lanka to enhance bilateral defence and security cooperation. The Ministry of Industries and Production submitted a summary on grant of arrival/priority berthing of TCP’s Urea vessels at Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

Considering the urgent requirement of Urea in the country, the ECC approved the proposal.

The ECC also considered and approved a number of proposals of Supplementary/ Technical Supplementary Grants submitted by different Ministries/Divisions.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Federal Secretaries and senior officers attended the meeting.