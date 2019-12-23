ECC approves grant of Rs6 bln subsidy for USC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Economic Coordination Committee has approved grant of six billion rupees subsidy for Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan for procurement of essential commodities, including flour, sugar, ghee,oil, pulses and rice.

The ECC, which met in Islamabad on Monday with Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the chair, approved the subsidy.

These essential items will be available for general public on subsidized rates at Utility Stores to facilitate common people across Pakistan.

ECC also approved reallocation of a fund of supplementary grant of over four billion rupees lapsed last year under the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme.

The re-allocated funds would be to make specific interventions as per demand of the people.

The ECC also approved a technical supplementary grant of 7.904 billion rupees for operational cost of Anti-Narcotics Force.

It also approved submission of supplementary budget statement amounting to 170.418 billion rupees from the Federal Consolidated Fund for the last financial year 2018-19 to National Assembly.