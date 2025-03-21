ECC approves Rs2.7b TSGs

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet here on Friday approved Technical Supplementary Grants (TSGs) of around Rs.2.7 billion, including Rs2 billion for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The ECC meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and was attended by Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari; Minister for Petroleum, Ali Parvez Malik; Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh Chairman of SECP, federal secretaries, and senior officials from relevant ministries and divisions.

According to press release issued by finance ministry, the cabinet committee approved a summary from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, seeking a Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of Rs. 2 billion from its allocated budget of Rs. 5.6 billion. The approved grant will be used to meet the liabilities of payments for outstanding advertisement dues owed to media houses, the press release said.

The ECC further approved a proposal from the Ministry of Defence for a TSG amounting to Rs. 430 million for the execution of SAP schemes in the province of Punjab during the current financial year. The committee also approved the allocation of Rs. 250 million as Government Paid-Up Capital for the operations of the Jinnah Medical Complex & Research Centre (JMC&RC) Company.

This allocation will support the establishment of a state-of-the-art, 1,000-bed academic medical centre in Islamabad. However, the ECC directed the JMC&RC Company to provide a detailed breakdown of the expenditures and activities to be covered by the approved Rs. 250 million before seeking further allocations.

In addition, the ECC discussed a summary presented by the Finance Division regarding the phasing out of the State Bank of Pakistan’s long-term financing facility (LTFF) to Exim Bank. The ECC decided that the SBP’s LTFF portfolio of PKR 330 billion would be phased out to the Exim Bank, with an allocation of PKR 1.001 billion through a Technical Supplementary Grant to meet the LTFF subsidy requirement for the new portfolio for FY 2025.

The cabinet committee also approved a summary from the Finance Division for a Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs. 24.556 million (equivalent to USD 87,671.21 at an exchange rate of Rs. 280.1/USD) to Mrs. Lia Bomba of JAED Textile Pvt Ltd, Sydney, Australia, in compliance with the specific instructions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan dated 19th March 2025.