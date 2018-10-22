ECC meeting to consider 20% increase in electricity tariff  

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar will chair a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Monday (today) to consider 20 percent increase in power tariff.

According to details, the ECC meeting in which two items, electricity tariff and a subsidy for consumers of agricultural tube wells in Balochistan will be discussed.

The announcement pertaining to the increase in the power tariff was made last week by the government after a team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced to visit Pakistan for discussing a bailout package requested by the finance minister during his Malaysia visit.

The ruling government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had argued that increase is inevitable because of an addition of Rs35 billion to the circular debt, which in total stands at around Rs1.2 trillion. A leading newspaper citing sources said that increase in the power tariff was a prior action for the IMF loan.

Last month, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved an increase in gas tariff. The ECC also gave a green signal for the addition of a new tariff slab for sale of gas.

