ECHR rejects complaint of former Guantanamo detainees against unfair trial in France

PARIS (TASS): The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) saw no violations in the case of former Guantanamo detainees who complained about the unfair trial against them in France. The corresponding statement was released on Thursday by the press service of the court.

According to the history of the case, French nationals Nizar Sassi and Murad Benshellali were detained at the Pakistani-Afghan bo-rder following the Septe-mber 11, 2001 attacks in t-he US. In Afghanistan, they underwent combat training in the camp of the Taliban militants (prohibited in the Russian Federation). In 2002, they were handed over to the US military and imprisoned in Guantanamo prison in Cuba. In the same year, they were visited several times by a delegation from the French Foreign Ministry, as well as representatives of the country’s foreign and domestic intelligence.

In 2004, the US authorities allowed them to be repatriated to France, wh-ere Sassi and Benschelali had already been tried for using forged documents and participating in the activities of a criminal group with the aim of committing a terrorist attack. They were sentenced to four years in prison.

In response, the convicts in 2015 tried to appeal the actions of the French justice system to the ECHR, pointing out the fact that they used data obtained during interrogations in Guantanamo by representatives of the French special services to open a case against them in France. In their opinion, in this case, Article 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights on the right to a fair trial was violated.

However, the Strasbourg court noted that these visits by the French delegation pursued purely administrative purposes to identify French citizens and were not aimed at collecting evidence for the presentation of charges. In addition, upon returning to their homeland, they were interrogated 13 times by the police, where they gave detailed testimonies. “The court noted that the domestic courts in the motivational part of the decisions, finding the applicants guilty, relied on other evidence, relying mainly on information collected elsewhere, as well as on detailed statements made by the applicants when they were in police custody and during the judicial investigation. The statements made during the three missions to Guantanamo did not form the basis of the criminal proceedings against the applicants and were not used by the courts in sentencing.”