ECL issue: LHC adjourns hearing into Maryam Nawaz’s petition

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned the plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, to remove her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) till December 26, on Monday.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Baqir Najfi heard the plea.

At the outset of the hearing, the government lawyer while opposing the plea, apprised the court that the federal cabinet will decide on the matter of Maryam Nawaz tomorrow.

After hearing the arguments of the government’s lawyer, the LHC adjourned the hearing of the case till December 26.

On Saturday, Maryam through her lawyers Amjad Pervez and Azam Tarar had moved the fresh petition, complaining that this court had earlier directed the government to decide on removal of her name from the Exit Control List within seven days but it had not yet made any decision in this regard, due to which she is unable to travel abroad.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif’s daughter once again pleaded with the high court to order removal of her name from the no-fly list.

Earlier, on Dec 9, the LHC had referred Maryam Nawaz’s plea seeking removal of her name from the ECL to the government’s review committee

Amjad Pervez in his arguments had said the name of her client was placed on the ECL without affording her an opportunity of a fair hearing.

The counsel had said the ruling PTI, being a rival of the PML-N, will not allow Maryam to fly to London as some federal ministers are too openly saying that they will not allow her to go out of the country.

After hearing preliminary arguments, the bench referred the matter to the government’s review committee and asked it to decide it within seven days.