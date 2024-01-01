Economic crisis of Pakistan

Manahil Khan

The country is currently running on foreign loans taken on high rates of interest. It will have to repay $80 billion in the coming three years

Escalating inflation

With inflation running at over 30 percent – a 50-year high – putting food on the table for the poorest, who comprise one-third of Pakistan’s population, has become harder than ever before.

When the recent stampedes over food flooded social media, so did the deeper questions: How did the country end up here? What does this economic crisis mean for the majority of the Pakistani people and for Pakistan’s international projects, especially those with China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which Pakistan considers vital for its future.

Root causes of the crisis

The country’s current situation has multiple causes, including overall poor economic management, corruption, and excessive spending on non developmental sectors. In a country where half the population is under the age of 22, investing in the education and technical skills of youth can generate opportunities for a more sustainable economy.

Currency depreciation

The unceasing decline in the value of Pakistan’s currency over the months has been triggered by the country’s inability to repay its foreign debt. Pakistan is essentially running on foreign loans, an economic model that only leads to borrowing more, which eventually results in bankruptcy. Between February 2023 and June 2026, Pakistan will have to repay around $80 billion in foreign debt.

Chinese dept dynamics

As of December 2022, Pakistan held $126.3 billion in external debt and liabilities, of which 30 percent is owed to China. As much as the Chinese government has supported Pakistan’s infrastructure development through CPEC, which Pakistan is determined to benefit economically from in the future, for now, the federal government having to repeatedly turn to the Chinese for refinancing and a rollover of debts.

Although the Chinese government and commercial banks have helped Pakistan by deferring debt repayment or rolling over debts in the past, it is hard to predict if China will continue to do so.

So far, of the numerous projects agreed upon under CPEC, only a few have been completed. Chinese frustration over endless delays in project completion, halting of projects, and security threats to its nationals working in Pakistan has resulted in hesitation to invest in new projects. Yet Pakistan remains one of the biggest beneficiaries of Chinese loans.

Many blame China for the high interest it charges on loans that have burdened many developing countries including Pakistan. Instead of the promised economic growth through CPEC, China’s loans may have worsened Pakistan’s economic crisis. But it is still too early to conclude whether CPEC debts will drain the Pakistani economy or open up opportunities for growth in the future.

Conclusion

For now, transparency over government spending is the need of the hour, along with restructuring the country’s economy from one that overspends on non developmental sectors and excessively relies on foreign debt with high interest to a model that is sustainable.

(The author is student of Department of Economics at UOP)