Economic diplomacy is an important part of our diplomatic priorities: Qureshi

ISLAMBAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that economic diplomacy is an important part of our diplomatic priorities.

While chairing an important meeting regarding economic diplomacy here today on Friday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi showed resolve that establishment of the Economic Diplomacy Division will be implemented soon.

The Foreign Minister also emphasised the need for harmonizing the diplomacy as per the modern

requirements.

He said use of latest technology is need of the hour which will be ensured in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It was informed that the various aspects related to the promotion of economic diplomacy as a tool to enhance Pakistan’s overall diplomatic efforts came under consideration during the meeting.