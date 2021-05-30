Economic growth rate augurs well for country’s economy: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said the country’s projected growth rate at more than 4 per cent would spur economic activities in the country, providing job opportunities and reducing price hike.

Responding to public queries during a live TV programme ‘Aapka Wazir-e-Azam Aap kai Sath’, the prime minister said economic growth rate had baffled his political opponents who wanted the government to fail in meeting these economic challenges left behind by the successive governments.

The prime minister said life was a lesson full of ups and downs and no one aspires to rise in life without overcoming different challenges.

Referring to his cricket career, he said it was based upon continuous struggle and competition. “The one who succumbs to difficulties in life fails,” he added.

The prime minister said his government had inherited historic problems, with current account deficit and burden of loans.

He said how they had steered the boat out of these difficulties was a crucial phase.

“We have to go through these ordeals. I am pleased over the success of 4 per cent growth rate which according to experts is estimated to further increase,” he added.

The prime minister said there were two problems, price hike and unemployment, but when the wheel of economy moves on and growth rate increases, people would get employment, reducing their poverty.

The prime minister said the revenue collection by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was historic one, over Rs 4000 billion revenue collection was a record.

He said the automation system would be fully introduced. In the past, it was resisted by the people taking benefits from the corrupt regime, they did not want it to happen.

The prime minister said, the track and trace system, would also help the system to function smoothly, besides, enhancing the tax collection.

During coronavirus pandemic, their successful strategy saved public lives and their livelihood, he added.

“Insha’Allah, the country will witness further progress,” he said.

About the economic issues, he said the opposition parties knew these issues, and they wanted to get NRO and tried to create hurdles and blackmail the government.

About normalization of trade ties with India, the prime minister said that from day first, he tried to improve the bilateral ties, but now after India’s illegal and unilateral steps of August 5 on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), it would not happen.

Under such situation, it would amount to treachery with the people of Kashmir. About one lac Kashmiris had sacrificed their lives. Restoring trade with India was unthinkable unless they take back their 5 August illegal steps.

About Palestine issue, the prime minister it was similar to what was happening in IIOJK. Kashmiris and Palestinians were facing illegal settlements aimed at changing the demography with continuation of system of oppression.

The prime minister said only two-state was the only solution as step forward. Even in the US and West people were raising their voices against injustice with Palestinian people.

The prime minister to a query, informed that the government would construct ten dams to overcome the looming threat of water scarcity and global warming.

He regretted that water reservoirs should have been constructed some fifty years back.

Along with construction of these dams, a telemetry system would be made fully functional to ensure just water distribution among provinces.

Distribution of water in the provinces was also a matter of grave concern, he said, adding due to water theft, the water did not reach to weak people.

The prime minister said the government was mulling over a system to ensure water supply to tail end.

He observed that it was Sindh government’s responsibility to ensure water supply to the tail end and protect interests of the weak growers.

About Rawalpindi Ring Road project, the prime minister said it was vital for addressing the transport issues. He said someone had provided him information about the wrong doing in the project.

Upon inquiry it was surfaced that road alignment was changed to benefit the powerful. After two weeks a complete inquiry would be submitted before him and appropriate action would be initiated against responsible, he added.

The prime minister to another question, said a democratic leader came through a process of struggle.

He said the opposition parties would not succeed because of their vested motives instead of public centered objectives.

The prime minister said they wanted to blackmail the government on the basis of their corruption cases. For the last 30 years, they had been ruling over the country.

“The people who had been roaming on bicycles, are now living in palatial houses in London where even a British premier cannot afford to think of such luxury,” he added.

He said Pakistan has been on the right path with all economic indicators showing positive signs.

The prime minister stressed upon proper use of natural resources for development of agriculture sector.

In the past, he regretted, no focus was made on agriculture and the conditions of famers. The developed countries were not blessed with such resources but due to research and dedication, they excelled in this sector.

The prime minister said the government had enacted law to ensure payment to sugarcane farmers promptly for the first time in country’s history. Farmers got full and timely payment for their produce. The country also witnessed record agri- yields this year as wheat produce increased by 8. 1 per cent, rice 13.6 pc and sugarcane 22 per cent, he added.

“This is just a beginning. They will bring technology with upgraded seeds to give further boost to this sector,” he expressed his resolve.

The prime minister further elaborated that in the past, there was discrepancy in the payments made to farmers and the middle man. On the Chinese model, they would introduce with the help of information technology a virtual market, he added.

He said about 900 storage facilities would be set up, besides enhancing the mode of transportation. Food processing units would also be set up and the government would extend loans in this regard.

About health cards facility, the prime minister said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was providing free treatment facility of Rs 1 million to each family in the province whereas by the end of year, all the residents in Punjab province would get this facility.

Health cards, he said was a complete health system. The private sector would be encouraged to come forward in setting up health facilities.

In the upcoming budget, they would get facility of importing duty free equipment. Besides, they would be offered government owned lands at affordable prices to establish health facilities, he added.

The prime minister to a question, said the most difficult thing was to reform an institution which had been corrupted when compared with establishment of a new one.

About Punjab police reforms, the prime minister said a former IG Punjab late Abbas’ had furnished a report during 1993 which indicated that about 25,000 inductions into police were made after taking bribes, some among them who were recruited had been hardened criminals.

He observed that in the past, the police force was misused for carrying out illegal acts, but now they working to reform the force and expressed the confidence that Punjab police would be modelled on KP police. Responding to an overseas caller, the prime minister said that anyone whose lands were occupied could approach Pakistan Citizen Poral or contact on the relevant telephone numbers given on its website to register their complaints. The prime minister said all land record would be soon computerized in Punjab and KPK provinces so that no one could encroach over lands. He said the institutions had been built on merit whereas character of a nation greatly mattered. The prime minister referred to Riasat e Madina, where the holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) changed character of his people.

The Muslims rose on the basis of strength of their character and became world leaders. People embraced Islam not under any duress but after getting inspired form their moral character, he added.

Two families in Pakistan ruled the country and plundered it, he said, adding it had always been a corrupt leadership which ravaged morality of a nation and destroyed a country. Wars did not destroy countries but it was the lack of morality which damaged a nation, he further observed.