Economic snags and government doctrine

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has announced Rs. 18.54 and Rs. 40.50 reductions in the per liter prices of petrol and diesel, respectively effective from July 15. Addressing the nation on television and radio, the Prime Minister said that as the prices of petroleum products have reduced in the international market, the government intends to fulfill its promise of passing on the benefit of any discount to the public by slashing the petroleum prices accordingly. The Prime Minister accused the previous government of all the economic woes that the public had encountered during the recent months. Premier expressed the determination of the coalition government to put the country on the path of economic development and prosperity during the next 14 months.

While appraising the nation about the economic priorities of his government Prime Minister said that his government will focus on three vital areas of the national economy including Agriculture, Information Technology (IT), and Export Based Industries in the coming months. The Prime Minister further said that the coalition government had inherited a troubled economy from the previous government. In contrast, the former PTI government trampled on the agreement it had struck with the IMF and laid landmines for the successor to get through with the global lender.

The entire world had passed through economic turmoil after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic while the Russia-Ukraine war further intensified this crisis and deepened its impact on the global economy. Pakistan successfully mitigated the economic and pandemic effects of COVID-19 due to the measured policies of the previous government. However, the PTI government offered injudicious subsidies on petroleum products during the global energy crisis that was prompted by the war in Ukraine. These subsidies not only drained the country’s foreign reserves but also thumbed the last nail in Pakistan’s agreement with the IMF.

The incumbent government assumed office at a very crucial stage when the National economy was on the verge of collapse, while economic pundits and political opponents were predicting Pakistan’s default at any time in the future.

However, the current government took tough and unpopular decisions and hardly escaped the risk of bankruptcy. In fact, the country’s ruling elite had always opted for a so-called pro-public popular doctrine instead of making rational policy decisions, whereas such politically motivated policies badly damaged the ill-resourced and poorly managed economy in the long run. Although, the incumbent government claimed to bring the economy on the right track and tried to appease the public by passing on the relief to the masses.

However, a 5,200 billion rupees budget deficit, over Rs. 3,500 billion circular debt, and ever-increasing trade deficit are great challenges to the current government. Presently, circular debt, budget, and trade deficits have become recurrent foes of the Country’s economy and each government has cured these issues on an ad-hoc basis, so these glitches emerge periodically.

Historically, the nation had always come up to the call of the governments in difficult times, accepted the tough decisions of national leadership, and suffered economic agonies, however, the political elite repeated this episode time and again instead of establishing a broad-based sustainable economy once for all. If the government could have been able to resolve these issues permanently the national economy will start moving in an upward direction.