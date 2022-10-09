Economy improving due to govt’s prudent economic policies: Ahsan Iqbal

F.P. Repor

NAROWAL: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal says the country s economy is imporving owing to prudent economic policies of the government.

Addressing the news conference in Narowal on Sunday, he said people will witness a positive change in the country within the period of six months.

He said the incumbent government has saved Pakistan from getting default.

He stressed need for extending assistance to the flood-affectees in a vigorous manner in view of the winter season, which is about to start.

Planning Minister said Imran Khan is attacking on the national institutions and spreading anarchy in the country.

He said Imran Khan badly damaged the country s economy during the four years of his government. He said no one will be allowed to spread anarchy in the country.