Economy witnessing strong growth, creating jobs: PM

ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the country’s economy was witnessing strong growth and creating job opportunities despite Covid challenge.

The prime minister said such a trend was reflected in the growth of listed businesses by 59 per cent, on the basis of year-on-year growth in the first nine months, he tweeted.

He also expressed hope that employers of these growing businesses would share gains with their workforces.

“Profits of listed businesses grew 59% on the basis of year on year growth for the first 9 months, despite Covid challenges.

This shows our economy is witnessing strong growth & creating jobs. I am hopeful that businesses & employers will share these gains with their workforces,” he said.