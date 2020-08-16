Economy’s rundown

Prime Imran Khan gave a rundown of his government’s achievements on the economic front in his Independence Day address to the nation. He mentioned that a legacy of likely default on foreign debt was left by the previous government, exports were falling and power sector circular debt was ballooning due high electricity tariff. But now the economy is on the path of revival; exports are growing; construction sector is heading toward boom, and tax collection target has been met in the last fiscal year despite the downswing of economy caused by coronavirus pandemic.

The noteworthy point of the Prime Ministers speech was that high power tariff has made Pakistan’s industrial goods non-competitive in the international market vis-à-vis India and Bangladesh, while ignoring technological factor which brings economies of scale and quality enhancement. He told that an agreement has been reached with IPPs for reduction in electricity tariff. In the power purchase agreements that had been made by in 1994, clauses of “idle capacity payments,” “settlement of payment dispute by International Court of Arbitration” and indexation of tariff with US dollar in 2017 played havoc with the national economy. It remains to be seen as to whether these clauses have been reviewed and changed to safe guard national interest against the vested interest. Moreover, there was a need of changing the open ended agreements with IPPs into time-bound ones.

It was the Inquiry Commission Report, exposing the scam of excessive payment of hundreds of billions, that stakeholders of IPPs dropped the hint of holding negotiations with the government with a veiled threat of once again moving London Court of International Arbitration, which had given award of Rs.11 billion in favour of nine IPPs in 2017. It merits mention that a team of Pak army officers had exposed the corrupt practice in agreement of bilateral investment with Turkish Rental Power Company, Karkey Karandiz Elektrik Urtem and saved government from paying penalty of $1.2 billion slapped on Pakistan by International Court of Settlement of Investment Disputes. The agreement was made in the last PPP government.

In democracies, both national and international agreements are brought by the governments to the parliament, a democratic norm which was not observed in the past. It would be worthwhile to presents revised agreements with IPPs for ratification by the parliament. It will ensure the transparency and set a precedent for future to take people into confidence that government is safeguarding their interest. Submitting in the legislature the Nitti Gritty of new agreements reached with IPPs will also invite valuable comments from the energy experts. The recent notification by NEPRA for adding fuel price adjustment in electricity bills for the current month and onwards has again strengthen the perception that crucial decisions about power sector are still manipulated by two advisors who have stakes in the IPPs. The perception right or wrong is damaging the image of elected leadership.

The inflated power tariff is taking heavy toll on the manufacturing sector and pushed the export industries to the brink of forced shut down, particularly the SMEs, which contribute to exports in a big way. In the last four months of previous fiscal year government had reduced the electricity tariff to 7.5 cents equal to Rs.11.50 per unit. The facility was not extended in the current year and per unit tariff has gone up to Rs.24. Power Division is doing delaying tactics for extending the period of regionally competitive power tariff in the current fiscal year. If this incentive is given, SMEs alone will be able to increase exports by $3 billion.

Interestingly, leader of the opposition Shabaz Sharif has asked the government to get out of the influence of IMF and break the begging bowel. It may be recalled that PML-N government had also availed the IMF Extended Fund Facility loan programme. It did not break the begging bowl. On the contrary, former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar laid fiscal mines in the national economy, which PTI government finds difficult to sweep in one go. Let us hope that basic fundamentals of democracy such as rule of law and transparency shall be observed by the present government.