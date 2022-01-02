ECOWAS summit on January 09

PRETORIA (TASS): An extraordinary summit of the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) with an agenda on relations with Mali, w-here the National Constit-uent Assembly (NUA) has proposed extending the current transition period by up to five years, will be held on January 9 this year. This is stated in the communique of the ECOWAS commission, published on Sunday on its portal.

“The ECOWAS Commission took note of the proposed timetable for the elections [in Mali], which was conveyed by the Mali Foreign Minister to the President of Ghana and the Chairman of ECOWAS.”