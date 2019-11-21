ECP accepts opposition’s application to conduct daily hearing of PTI foreign funding case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to conduct the proceedings in the foreign funding case against PTI on a daily basis from November 26, on Thursday.

According to reports, the ECP accepted the opposition’s application plea of Opposition’s Rehbar Committee to conduct daily hearing of the case was accepted by the Pakistan’s supreme electoral body.

The ECP has also directed the scrutiny committee to gear-up its work in this regard.

Yesterday, the Rehbar Committee members gathered outside the Election Commission of Pakistan and demanded a daily hearing of foreign funding case.

The members of the opposition committee had presented a memorandum to the Chief Election Commissioner demanding hearing of the case against the PTI on a daily basis.

The leader of Rehbar Committee Akram Durrani had said that the foreign funding inquiry against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) yet to be completed even after five years.

People’s Party leader Nayyar Bukhari talking to media had claimed that there is documentary evidence in foreign funding cases, the election commission should take a decision soon.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal called the foreign funding case the worst corruption scandal in Pakistan claiming that the PTI have dozens of benami accounts.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had filed a petition in the high court on Nov. 7 to challenge the ECP’s October 10 decision which had rejected the party’s applications against an audit of its foreign funding.