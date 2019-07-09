ECP all set to hold polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tribal districts

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) completed all the necessary arrangements to hold elections of provincial assembly in the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on 20th of this month.

A meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza in Islamabad today was informed that army would be deployed at the most sensitive polling stations.

The meeting was also apprised that section 144 had also been lifted in these districts to remove the hurdles in running electoral campaign by the candidates and political parties.

The representatives of the provincial government assured the election commission of all out assistance. They said the security was improving in the new districts that will facilitate holding of elections in a peaceful environment.

Earlier on June 21, the polling for the election at 16 tribal districts seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will be held under supervision of the Army.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had decided to entrust security arrangements for the polling to the military. Army officials will monitor the polling process in the former tribal region.

The polling on 16 provincial legislature seats in the region will be held on July 20. The election commission had earlier announced to hold elections in the tribal districts of former Fata region on July 02.