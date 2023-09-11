ECP announces delimitation process to be completed by Nov 30

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A meeting, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, decided to shorten the duration of the delimitation of constituencies and declared that the delimitation process would be completed by November 30, 2023, on Friday.

“The objective of shortening the duration of the delimitation process is to hold elections as soon as possible,” the meeting said.

“Keeping this date in mind, the election schedule will also be announced,” it added.

“The ECP shortened the duration of the delimitation process in view of the recommendations of the political parties,” it stated.

Earlier on August 31, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja said that the delimitation process would be completed by December 14, 2023.

He stated this while holding meetings with delegations of the Awami National Party (ANP), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)and Balochistan National Party (BNP) in Islamabad.

“The ECP intends to further reduce the duration of the delimitation process and will announce the election schedule immediately thereafter,” he had said.

On August 30, the ECP assured the delegation of Awami National Party (ANP) that general elections would be held in February 2024.

The ECP held consultations with the political parties on the electoral process in the country.

Besides ANP, a delegation of the Balochistan Awami Party (BNP) also met the CEC and ECP members.

Consultations were also held with the delegations of both parties on the roadmap for upcoming elections. The ECP also held consultations with the delegations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP).