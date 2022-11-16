ECP announces Senate seat poll date

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for election on the Senate seat from Sindh that fell vacant due to the resignation of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokar, it emerged on Wednesday.

According to a notification issued by the electoral body, the polling for the vacant seat will take place on December 8 in the Sindh Assembly. Candidates can submit their nomination papers from November 18, after which the scrutiny of the papers will begin on November 25. The list of candidates submitting papers will be released on November 23 and the nomination papers can be withdrawn till December 3.

On Nov 10, Khokar formally resigned as a senator. “I have formally tendered my resignation today,” Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar earlier said in a social media statement. “I am thankful for the support and positive reaction from the party,” Khokhar stated in his resignation letter. “Didn’t think the party will support in such a manner. People are speculating about my political future, clarifying here that I am not joining any other political party,” outgoing senator Khokhar said. “I will try utmost to keep my freedom intact,” he added. Khokhar had earlier announced to resign as senator after it emerged that the party’s leadership ‘wasn’t happy with his political positions’.

