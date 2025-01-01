ECP appoints eight polling officers for KP Senate elections

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan has appointed eight polling officers to oversee the Senate elections set to take place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday. According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, Senate elections for eleven seats from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will be held.

Meanwhile, disgruntled leaders of PTI have vowed to contest the upcoming Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) at all cost and rejected the withdrawal calls. The resolve was expressed during a meeting of disgruntled PTI leaders, which was attended by Khurram Zeeshan, Irfan Saleem, and Ayesha Bano.

Speaking during the meeting, Khurram said that this issue goes far beyond Senate elections, noting that he would not withdraw or compromise. He asked that is this what PTI was envisioned?.

Earlier, it was reported that the upcoming Senate elections in KP would be held unopposed, as PTI officially endorsed the list of candidates selected by party founder Imran Khan.

PTI’s political committee met a day earlier and endorsed the same nominees previously proposed by the party’s parliamentary board. The development came following a broader understanding between the provincial government and the opposition to hold uncontested Senate elections. Under the agreement, six candidates from the PTI and five from the opposition are set to be elected unopposed.

The opposition’s nominees comprise Talha Mehmood, Attaul Haq, Rubina Khalid, Dilawar Khan, and Niaz Ahmad. PTI’s candidates to be elected unopposed include Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed, Mirza Afridi, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Azam Swati, and Rubina Naz.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Talha Mehmood said that the government and opposition will contest the Senate elections together if PTI’s disgruntled candidates refuse to withdraw.