ECP begins process of receiving nomination papers for Senate polls

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday (today) has begun the process of receiving nomination papers for the upcoming Senate polls, scheduled to be held on March 3.

According to the Senate election schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday, the candidates can submit their nomination papers with the relevant returning officers by tomorrow (Saturday).

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on Monday and Tuesday next.

The candidates can file appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers on the 17th and 18th of this month. These appeals will be disposed off on February 19 and 20.

The revised list of candidates will be published on the 21st of this month.

The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on the 22nd of this month, said ECP.

A total of forty-eight senators will be elected this time including twelve each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, eleven each from Punjab and Sindh and two from Islamabad.

PTI board shortlists candidates for Senate elections: sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary board to finalised names of candidates for upcoming Senate elections scheduled on March 3.

The parliamentary board of PTI has suggested that Shibli Faraz, Sania Nishtar, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Dr Zarka be awarded Senate tickets.

Name of Federal Minister for Finance Hafeez Sheikh has been shortlisted on technocrat seats, according to sources. The name of PML-Q leader Kamil Ali Agha from coalition parties has also been finalised.

Speaking to PTI’s parliamentary board members, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that PTI will end the tradition of awarding tickets to feudalists and capitalists.