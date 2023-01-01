ECP contempt case: Imran ordered to appear on 23rd

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to appear in a personal capacity in a contempt case on May 23. A four-member ECP bench chaired by its member Nisar Durrani on Tuesday heard the contempt case against PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar and its chairman Imran Khan.

The former ruling party’s leaders are accused of using foul language against the ECP and its chief Sikander Sultan Raja. ECP member Justice (retd) Ikramullah Chaudhry expressed displeasure over the persistent non-appearance of the PTI chairman’s counsel before the bench

The assistant of Khan’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry told the ECP bench that he appeared on the latter’s behalf as he was busy in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) due to hearings of other cases against the PTI chief. To which, ECP member Ikramullah remarked: “We will go to the Islamabad High Court and listen to them.” “You are taking this case lightly. The case has been pending for so long. At the last hearing, you appeared without a lawyer,” he added.

The ECP member said earlier they issued a bailable warrant but no one appeared before the electoral body. “Shall we issue a non-bailable warrant for Imran Khan today,” member Durrani asked. However, he summoned the PTI chief to appear before the bench on May 23 in-person and adjourned the hearing of the case.

Meanwhile, Asad Umar’s lawyer Anwar Mansoor told the ECP bench that his client was in custody and added the electoral body’s lawyers had also sought a stay order in the Sindh High Court (SHC) on the matter. However, the ECP member said that according to the order of the Supreme Court Umar’s counsel arguments were required in the case. “You have a last chance to present your arguments on May 23,” the ECP member added charges against them on April 18.