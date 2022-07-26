ECP de-notifies PML-N MPA

ISLAMABAD (PPI): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday de-notified Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA from Bahawalnagar Kashif Mehmood after the Supreme Court had dismissed his review plea in a fake degree case two days ago.

The ECP de-notified Kashif and withdrew its notification about his returned candidate from Constituency No PP-241 Bahawalnagar-V. Earlier, Supreme Court rejected the plea filed by PML-N MPA Kashif Mehmood seeking to revoke his disqualification. Kashif Mahmood was elected to the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab as a candidate of Pakistan Muslim League (N) from Constituency PP-241 Bahawalnagar-V in 2018 general elections.

In 2020, Islamabad High Court (IHC) disqualified Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker in Punjab Assembly Kashif Mehmood for holding a fake degree. Abdul Ghafar, a voter of Mehmood’s constituency PP-241, had approached the high court seeking the latter’s disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) for submitting a fake degree to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The petitioner had said that Al Khair University confirmed that Mehmood had never been their student. Mehmood had told the ECP that he had graduated from that university. The IHC, while issuing the orders, directed the ECP to de-notify the lawmaker. Mehmood had secured his seat PP-241 from Bahawalnagar with 48,543 votes in the general elections held in 2018.

