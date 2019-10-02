ECP de-notifies PTI’s Qasim Suri

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-notified former deputy speaker and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Qasim Suri on Wednesday after the decision of election tribunal.

Earlier on September 27, an election tribunal had declared Suri’s victory from National Assembly seat NA-265 constituency (Quetta-II) null and void and had ordered the ECP to hold re-election there.

Qasim Suri had challenged his disqualification from the National Assembly seat in Supreme Court on Tuesday. The petition urges the top court to declare the tribunal’s decision as void.