ECP delays PTI’s intraparty polls case hearing till Feb 11

F.P. Report

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday delayed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) intraparty polls’ case hearing till February 11 (Tuesday) on the request of Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

According to details, the three-member bench spearheaded by ECP CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the case pertaining to the PTI’s intraparty polls. On this occasion, Barrister Gohar, Akbar S Babar among other petitioners appeared before the bench.

Babar had declared the PTI’s leadership as “illegal and urged the electoral watchdog to freeze the party bank account.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said: “Those five people who filed the applications have themselves did not contest the intraparty elections and even did not submit or collect the form from us.”

“Hopefully, the electoral watchdog will grant us the certificate,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ECP CEC asked Gohar the reasons of not submitting the responses of the petitioners for the last nine months.

Subsequently, Gohar had sought up to three weeks for submitting the response, which the ECP had approved.

The electoral watchdog had decided to delay the case hearing till the second week of February.