ECP delist all cases as Islamabad becomes no-go area amid PTI protest

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday delisted all the cases already scheduled for hearing.

All the cases were earlier scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday).

The hearing of cases were delisted due to the closure of roads in Islamabad in the wake of PTI’s protest call.

The hearing on the statement of accounts of PTI was earlier scheduled for tomorrow.

Earlier, PTI’s main convoy from Peshawar, led by Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, reached Hazro Interchange on Sunday night en route to Islamabad for protest.

The convoy reached Hasanabdal via Attock. When the convoy entered Punjab, police fired tear gas shells at the Attock Bridge, Chhich Interchange and Ghazi Barotha Canal.

Latest news emerges that Bushra Bibi leads a convoy in a container whereas Gandapur and Omar Ayub are staying put in Haripur. Bushra Bibi said she would lead from the front and would not return without Imran Khan’s release.

Police also fired tear gas at the participants of the convoy coming from Haripur, led by Opposition Leader in the National Asembly Omar Ayub, at Attock Bridge.

Later, police also fired tear gas when the convoy reached Taxila checkpost.

CM Gandapur and Bushra Bibi addressed the party workers and said the protest would continue till the release of Imran Khan.