ECP demands report against Umar Ayub

ISLAMABAD (INP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (EXP) has requested a detailed report from the District Returning Officer (DRO) regarding a rigging complaint filed against PTI leader and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Umar Ayub.

The Election Commission held a hearing on the petition, where the petitioner’s counsel argued that Umar Ayub had preemptively applied, indicating the potential for bogus votes being cast in the election. This application was submitted to the DRO on February 7, with the counsel asserting that fraudulent votes were indeed cast.

An Election Commission member confirmed the existence of two reports from the Returning Officers (RO), one from the National Assembly and another from the Provincial Assembly. Umar Ayub’s lawyer contended that the petitioner introduces new requests at each hearing to prolong the case. The petitioner’s counsel urged the Election Commission to nullify the election results of the contested constituency. The Election Commission has adjourned the hearing until August 6, pending the DRO’s report on the actions taken in response to Umar Ayub’s initial application.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has reserved its decision on the issue of several political parties failing to submit their election expense details. The matter was reviewed by a four-member bench led by Member Nisar Durrani.

Parties such as ANP, Move on Pakistan, People’s Muslim League Pakistan, Pakistan Awami Raj, Awami Jamhoori Party Pakistan, Haq Du Tehreek Balochistan, and Pakistan People’s League have yet to provide the required financial disclosures for their election campaigns.

Election Commission officials reported that ANP’s Mian Iftikhar Hussain Shah was contacted multiple times without success.