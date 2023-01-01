ECP dismisses petition against registration of Tareen’s party

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has dismissed the petition filed by the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Tehreek (IPT) against the registration of Jehangir Khan Tareen’s Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP), on Friday.

The IPT has decided to challenge the ECP’s decision in the superior court.

Istehkam-i-Pakistan Tehreek’s leader Ahmad Kaleem had filed an application in the Election Commission complaining that the two political parties have similar names and it would create confusion, beseeching the commission to not register the IPP.

The Election Commission had reserved its verdict after hearing arguments.

According to the verdict, the process of registration of the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party should be carried out in accordance with the constitution and law.

The verdict further said that the difference between the IPP and the IPT is clear and that the registration process of the IPP is still ongoing.

IPT President Ahmad Kaleem and Vice President Ayman Javed said in a media talk that today the Election Commission has added another dark chapter, requesting the Chief Justice to take notice of it.