ECP dispels election delay notion, says all geared up for February 8

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rebuffed claims of a political party that the upcoming general polls could be delayed as the election schedule remains pending, with anxiety seemingly growing over the evolving scenario.

In a press conference earlier, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan had also claimed that there were “fears” that the elections could be delayed as the “election commission has already moved elections forward by making excuses”. “The election schedule had to be released today [but the ECP hasn’t issued it yet],” Gohar, who was recently appointed as the party’s chairman in place of PTI founder Imran Khan, said.

In response to the claims, the electoral body said: “During a press conference, the PTI chairman levelled allegations against the commission of delaying polls. We reject these claims which are aimed at misguiding the people.” The ECP, in a statement, clarified that the polls will take place on February 8 and that “all preparations” have been done for staging them.

“In connection with the polls, district returning officers [DROs] and returning officers were appointed and their training was also underway,” the commission said, adding that training was crucial for a smooth electoral process. However, the ECP noted that the PTI challenged the appointment of the officers in the LHC and as a result, their appointments were suspended. “Following their suspension, the commission is now contemplating the situation and will soon announce a plan of action.