ECP disqualifies JWP’s Shahzain Bugti

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared Shahzain Bugti’s National Assembly membership null and void, on Tuesday.

According to ECP notification, an election tribunal decided upon Shahzain Bugti’s membership dissolution who had won from his native, NA-259 Dera Bugti in the General Elections 2018.

Tariq Mehmood had challenged Bugti’s victory in the Elections Commission prior.

