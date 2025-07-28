ECP disqualifies PTI lawmakers Chaudhry, Bhachar and Chattha

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday declared Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Ahmad Khan Bhachar and Ahmad Chattha ineligible to hold public office, vacating three Senate seats in a landmark decision.

The commission issued a notification against Senator Ejaz Chaudhry following his 10-year conviction by an anti terrorism court.

Chaudhry was found guilty of offences under the Anti Terrorism Act, prompting the Election Commission to annul his membership.

Separately, Ahmad Chattha of NA 66 Mianwali and Ahmad Khan Bhachar of PP 87 Minawali were disqualified after separate anti terrorism court verdicts. Both members were found to have violated legal provisions related to public office holders.

With these rulings, the Election Commission has declared the three Senate seats vacant. The commission has announced that by elections will be scheduled in accordance with constitutional requirements to fill the vacancies.

On July 22, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Sargodha sentenced 32 individuals, including prominent political figures of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to 10 years in prison each in connection with the May 9, 2023 violence cases.

The verdict was delivered by ATC Judge Muhammad Naeem Sheikh.

Among those convicted are Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar, MNA Rana Bilal, and MNA Ahmed Chattha. The verdict was issued after the court heard nine separate cases related to the incident.