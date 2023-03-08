ECP extends nomination papers date for Punjab assembly election

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the date of submission of nomination papers for Punjab assembly seats by two days.

According to a notification issued on ECP, the extended date will also apply to reserved seats. The parties have also been told to submit priority lists for the reserved seats for women and non-Muslims by March 16.

All the schedule of the election remains as per the notification of the Election Commission dated 8th March 2023.

According to the ECP, the general elections for the Punjab Assembly will be held on April 30.

According to the changed schedule, the filing of nomination papers that began on March 12 would be till March 16, after which the names of the candidates would be published on March 17.

The scrutiny of nomination papers would be conducted on March 22, while March 27 had been fixed as the last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the returning officer, either rejecting or accepting the nomination papers.

The appeals would be decided by the appellate tribunal by April 3. Then the revised lists of candidates would be published on April 4 and the candidates would be able to withdraw their nomination papers till April 5, according to the ECP schedule.

On April 6, the list of contesting candidates would be finalised with the allotment of the election symbols and voting would be held on April 30.