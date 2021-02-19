ECP fines 8 lawmakers for violating election code

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Election Commission on Thursday fined a minister and seven other members of the Punjab Assembly for violating the code of conduct for the by-elections, which are taking place in different parts of the province.

The commission imposed a fine of Rs25,000 on Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine and Rs15,000 on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan.

Also, a fine of Rs10,000 each was imposed on MPAs Abdul Sattar Khan and Chaudhry Ashraf. Punjab Assembly members Zeeshan Rafique, Waqar Ahmad Cheema and Rana Muhammad Afzal were slapped with a fine of Rs15,000 each.

Also, the Election Commission imposed a Rs15,000 fine on Khush Akhtar Subhani, member of the National Assembly from the PML-N in Sialkot, for violating the election code of conduct.