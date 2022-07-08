ECP flays allegations leveled by Imran

ISLAMABAD (INP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday condemned ‘baseless allegations’ being levelled by former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the commission and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja. In a message from its Twitter handle, the ECP said that no institution could be declared a traitor if people starts labeling them as traitors.

“We want to clarify that the election commission will not be provoked or pressurized and will continue to make decisions as per the constitution and law,” the ECP said. Imran Khan has alleged the election commission and CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja to be biased and has demanded that he should resign from his slot.

On Thursday, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan alleged Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) working with Hamza to ensure the victory of turncoats in the Punjab by-elections. Addressing a mammoth public gathering in Sheikhupura, Imran Khan claimed ECP is biased and working with Hamza Shahbaz Sharif. “Hamza Kukri listen, do whatever you want but turncoats cannot win the by-elections,” he was quoted as saying. He said the nation has rejected ‘imported government’.

Meanwhile, The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the violation of the election code by Sindh police after a senior officer from Kashmore was transferred to Hyderabad.

The provincial election commission took notice of a violation of the code ahead of the second phase of Sindh local government (LG) polls, ordering Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police to stop the transfer of a senior officer. The provincial police department issued an order to transfer Superintendent Police (SP) Kashmore Amjad Shaikh to Hyderbad despite the ECP ban on transfers and postings on the government officers due to the upcoming Sindh LG polls.

In a letter sent to IG Sindh, the provincial ECP wrote that the second phase of LG polls will be held soon and the recent posting will influence the elections. As per the announcement of the commission, the position of any government officials could not be changed till the issuance of election results. The commission ordered the IG Sindh to withdraw the transfer orders of SP Kashmore Amjad Shaikh. The transfer should be withheld till the announcement of election results.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) banned the organization of political rallies during electioneering for the second phase of local government (LG) polls under the revised election code. After witnessing large-scale mismanagement during by-elections, the election commission has toughened enforcement of the election code of conduct for the upcoming second phase of LG polls.

Related