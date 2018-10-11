ECP forms monitoring teams for by-elections

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has formed monitoring teams on Thursday with the aim to monitor the upcoming by-elections in 35 constituencies of the country.

According to reports, ECP constituted 27 teams and it will monitor the by-elections which are to be held on October 14.

ECP sources told that the teams will be deployed in their assigned constituencies two days prior to the polls and stay till the tabulation of results.

The by-elections will be held on October 14 in 35 constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies.

