ECP hears contempt case against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (INP): The election commission on Thursday heard contempt case against Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry. A four-member panel of the Election Commission of Pakistan headed by ECP member Nisar Durrani heard the case.

Advocate Ali Bukhari appeared on behalf of the PTI and sought the ECP to adjourn the case. “Faisal Chaudhry has been in Lahore and could not reach due to blockade of roads,” the counsel said. “Anwar Mansoor has been in Karachi, I am an assistant lawyer and not the advocate in the case,” Ali Bukhari further said. “They have in calls asked me to get adjournment in the case,” he said. “I am filing a written application from Anwar Mansoor for adjournment,” the counsel added.

“We have to meet the requirement of justice. You have yourself blocked roads and now saying could not come owing to roadblocks,” ECP member observed. “The court has restrained the ECP against adverse action but not stopped from proceedings in the case,” election commission member further remarked. “Issuing bailable warrants is not an adverse action,” he added. The ECP panel adjourned hearing of the case until November 22.

ECP to hear PTI prohibited funding case on 15th: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hear the prohibited funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on November 15. According to details, the electoral watchdog has issued a summon notification to PTI Chairman and former premier Imran Khan for the hearing, scheduled to take place on November 15.

