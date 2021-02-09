ECP imposes Rs50,000 fine on Federal Minister Faisal Vawda

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda.

While hearing petitions seeking Faisal Vawda’s disqualification on Tuesday, the Chief Election Commissioner, who was heading a five-member bench, slapped the fine on the federal minister as his legal representative did not appear in the ECP.

The ECP bench also summoned the federal minister to appear before the commission in his personal capacity during the next hearing. The petitioner then requested the court stop Faisal Vawda from working as federal minister.

The ECP Member Punjab said “You were given the last chance today to give your arguments and you are now asking for a stay. The petitioner’s lawyer said “I am ready to give arguments if you reject my plea.’

Adjourning the hearing until February 24, the Chief Election Commissioner remarked that you can present your arguments in presence of the Faisal Vawda’s counsel.