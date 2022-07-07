ECP is in collusion with PML-N to rig polls: Imran

F.P. Report

SHEIKHUPURA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was in collusion with the PML-N to rig the upcoming elections in the country’s most populated region.

Addressing a mass gathering in Sheikhpura, the PTI chief said Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz cannot win the by-elections no matter what. Khan said turncoats will fail in the upcoming byelections as the passion of the people was undefeated. He called byelections a ‘war between two ideologies’, saying people have stood against the ‘imported regime’.

Lashing the coalition government members, Imran reiterated the new government came into power just to get relief in the cases being faced by their leadership and to save their ‘looted wealth’. He called incumbent officials ‘slaves’ who cannot buy cheaper oil from Russia fearing restrictions from Washington.

PTI chairman again mentioned that he eyed friendly ties with all countries including the US and India, but said no questions on embracing slavery or compromising on the blood of Kashmiris. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman attended the mass gathering in Sheikhupura amid election rallies in constituencies of the provincial capital where by-elections are scheduled on July 17.

Regarding the upcoming by-polls scheduled to be held on July 17, Khan said that they [PML-N] are trying to buy voters by offering them Rs10,000 cheques. “You [people of Punjab] should take money from them; however, cast your vote in favour of the PTI,” he said. “On the basis of my experience, I know we have already won the election,” he said, congratulating people ahead of the polls.

“None of the turncoats can fight the compassion that the people of PTI have for their country,” he said, accusing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of supporting all those turncoats “lotas” along with Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz. Challenging Hamza, Khan said no matter what, they [PML-N] do the elections on the 20 constituencies in Punjab will be bagged by the PTI as this is the “war of two different points of views”.

He further said that the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah wanted the country to stand on the pillars of Riyasat-e-Madinah; while these leaders of the coalition parties are “bootlicking the US” to protect their foreign income. Reiterating his allegations of the “foreign conspiracy”, Imran said he held only one grudge against the US as to why did it impose “thieves” on Pakistan.

“You do not even appoint a corrupt man to the post of peon but here you have imposed a man [Shehbaz Sharif] and his son [Hamza Shahbaz] who are facing serious money laundering charges,” he added. “They can never speak about Pakistan’s interest because their assets are stashed abroad.

