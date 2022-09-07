ECP issue notices to Imran, KP minister

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: District Monitoring Officer (DMO) of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for by-election on NA-31 Peshawar-V, Shahabuddin has issued notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan for use of official resources for public meeting and participation of the public office holders including KP Chief Minister in it, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The DMO has summoned the PTI Chairman Imran Khan to clarify his position by himself or through his counsel in office in Malak Plaza, Kohat Road on September 9, 2022.

The DMO has also summoned KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Provincial Ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Ishtiaq Urmar, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Kamran Bangash, Anwar Zeb Khan, Mohammad Iqbal Wazrir, Special Assistants Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman and Wazir Zada to explain their position by t themselves or through their counsel on September 9, 2022 at 10:00 A.M.

According to the code of conduct announced by the election commission for ongoing by-election the public office holders neither participate in such kind of political activities nor can use official resources , otherwise legal proceedings under election laws would be initiated against them.

DG PDA appears before DMOR: Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) appeared in the office of District Monitoring Officer (DM) to clarify his position, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

He told the District Monitoring Officer that he was unaware of the use of the official vehicle of his office for the public meeting and as soon it came into his knowledge through social media, he suspended three employees of the authority with immediate effect, ordered inquiry into the matter and furnishing of report to him without a period of 15 days to him. The District Monitoring Officer directed the DG PDA to present an inquiry report to him till September 12, 2022 to identify those responsible and award them punishment as per law.

Related